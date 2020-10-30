The word sustainable is the ‘usual’ word we use when discussing eco-friendly matters. It’s one that people connect with first, but in truth fashion full stop is not sustainable. Every garment has a footprint no matter what. Yes, some are better than others but the word ‘sustainable’ has now been used too freely. It’s hard to make its meaning tangible. We all have to dig a little deeper now.

Huge retailers need to take action rather than marketing by greenwashing. It makes it very confusing for the consumer to know who and what to trust.

It would be great to have tighter certifications and legislation before the ability to market and my ultimate ask but governments are so far behind on climate issues. I watched David Attenborough’s witness statement and, whilst he doesn’t direct it at us, the solutions he suggests (and are true and needed) are for us to take and I think we all need to begin driving changes as well as pushing governments.