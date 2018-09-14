The Stylist guide to the UK’s best sustainable fashion brands

In 2018, we’ve never been more conscious of the need to treat the earth with kindness. Eco-friendly holidays are on the rise, checking the origin of fruit and veg in the supermarket has become second nature, and single-use plastic is on its way to being as frowned upon as smoking in pubs.

Sustainable style, too, has blossomed. In the early Noughties, the phrase ‘eco fashion’ still conjured up images of dowdy smocks in scratchy fabrics. Over time, brands began to creep in that were modern and covetable, as well as environmentally-friendly – but these labels tended to be few and far between, and were often too pricey to be regular go-tos.