The Stylist guide to the UK’s best sustainable fashion brands
- Moya Crockett
From recycled denim to lab-made diamonds, Stylist’s ethical fashion directory will help you dress with a conscience.
In 2018, we’ve never been more conscious of the need to treat the earth with kindness. Eco-friendly holidays are on the rise, checking the origin of fruit and veg in the supermarket has become second nature, and single-use plastic is on its way to being as frowned upon as smoking in pubs.
Sustainable style, too, has blossomed. In the early Noughties, the phrase ‘eco fashion’ still conjured up images of dowdy smocks in scratchy fabrics. Over time, brands began to creep in that were modern and covetable, as well as environmentally-friendly – but these labels tended to be few and far between, and were often too pricey to be regular go-tos.
Now, though, there are countless brands creating desirable, innovative clothes and accessories that make the world a better place – from JPL Atelier, whose chic shirts are made from recycled water bottles, to Article 22, which turns the metal from undetonated bombs into delicate jewellery. The problem is knowing where to find these labels. Given that many are boutique brands without big advertising budgets, it’s hard to shake the feeling that you just don’t know exactly what’s out there.
Enter the Stylist sustainable fashion directory. We’ve compiled the ultimate up-to-date handbook of ethical style – encompassing luxury fashion lines with green initiatives, elevated eco-friendly staples, socially responsible jewellery, and much, much more.
Read on and click through to discover more than 60 sustainable brands you need to know.
Eco-friendly denim
The environmental toll of denim is significant. It takes hundreds of gallons of water to dye and finish just one pair of jeans – and rivers in China are frequently polluted with toxic indigo dye from denim factories. So make your Canadian tuxedo more ethical with our round-up of the best sustainable denim brands.
Ethical accessories
If clothes are like cake, bags and jewellery are the frosting. Make that frosting greener-than-green with our round-up of 11 stellar sustainable labels, including Edun, Matt & Nat and Zoe Morton.
Sustainable shoes
Walk the eco walk in boots, sliders, trainers, pumps and mules made from recycled, sustainable and vegan materials.
Environmentally-friendly basics
Brands such as Reformation, Everlane and Babe Universe have pioneered luxe, guilt-free fashion staples – from T-shirts made in wind-powered factories to gorgeous sun dresses made from repurposed vintage clothing. For ethical everyday hoodies, cashmere and frocks, click below.
Ethical luxury labels
Several big fashion houses have stepped up their game in recent years when it comes to environmentally-friendly policies – and many smaller luxury labels have always worked according to a green philosophy. Follow the link below to find designer lines with eco credentials, from Amur to Vivienne Westwood.
Eco-friendly activewear
Keep yourself and the earth healthy with ethically-made sports gear and athleisure from under-the-radar labels like Botanica Workshop, Maarï and Ohoy Swim. Whether you’re after a stylish swimsuit made from recycled fishing nets, a biodegradable yoga mat or loungewear that doesn’t need to be washed frequently (thus reducing water waste), you’ll find 11 great brands below.
