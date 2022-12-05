Can buy now, pay later schemes make sustainable fashion more accessible?

While BNPL makes products more accessible, it makes credit more accessible, too. Because of this, it’s been characterised as predatory, especially since Gen Z are its foremost users.

“Because [BNPL] is so accessible and so easy, it’s very easy to trap people in. If they miss out on a payment, this is where the whole thing starts to become incredibly expensive,” says Olga Miler, co-founder of financial wellness platform Smart Purse. “What we have seen happening is people embarking on multiple BNPL schemes and then starting to struggle with the organisation of it all. They enter a rather vicious cycle of being trapped in these schemes having spent far more than they could afford, and that then brings them into the whole downward spiral of debt collection, negative credit score, and all of these impacts.”

However, Miler believes BNPL can be a useful financial tool that’s better than short-term credit or an overdraft, as long as you can manage it responsibly. “The instalments need to fit within the given timeframe of your budget, otherwise don’t do it,” she says. (Miler also states you should make the effort to read the fine print and understand the conditions of the financial commitment you are making.) As a relatively new form of credit, BNPL schemes remain interest-free by charging the brand or retailer rather than the customer, meaning that it’s a cheaper option than many of the alternatives. But because of the way it’s embedded within checkouts, it’s also much easier to forget, or dismiss, that you are entering into a financial commitment.