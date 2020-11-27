One way to start to live more sustainably when it comes to fashion is to refuse product, reuse what you have, buy less, buy better and share what you own with others on the By Rotation app, of course. Slow living is a multidisciplinary art that will naturally take a lifetime to master. In the meantime, there are so many small adjustments we can all make to our daily lives that together will be catalysts for a larger chain reaction of positive change.

From being influenced by the right people on social media that can teach and challenge you, to thinking circularly, every aspect of our life has a ripple effect on other parts of the planet and life as a whole. For example, the fashion industry consumes an exorbitant amount of water just to manufacture one T-shirt but so does factory farming animals to produce meat and dairy products. This is not to say you shouldn’t buy T-shirts or eat meat, it is more that we should be scrutinising and studying the way we treat our planet and all who dwell upon it.

Each time we spend money, it is a vote towards either a more or a less sustainable planet. Where we spend our money on fashion, food and everything in between, contributes to our consumption footprint on earth. Buying less, and buying better encompasses everything, not just fashion. It’s about taking responsibility and being a more mindful and conscious human being – we’re all in this together, so it only makes sense that we approach sustainability in a holistic way too.