Stylist’s new The Sustainable Shopper series gives credit to the people inspired by a more sustainable way of living, the brands working on a transparent approach to shopping and the platforms carefully curating an edit of the best ethically-considered labels. This week we’re spotlighting Lårs Labels. Founded by a husband and wife duo – former retail buyer Sophie Larsen and creative director in art and design Chris Jarrett – the fashion, beauty and lifestyle retail site is a hub for a whole host of amazing sustainable brands.

So what’s new about this E-commerce site? Newly launched this summer, Lårs Labels is offering customers a whole new experience. With a finally tuned collection of incredible independent and unique brands under its belt, it’s not just a retail destination, it’s also somewhere to learn about sustainability and the brands which are putting this element at the forefront, without sacrificing style. You’ll get all the same shopping urges, just with reduced guilt.

Here, we talk to Larsen to find out all about the brands she’s backing within the industry, what it really means to be transparent and some simple changes we can all make to live more sustainably.