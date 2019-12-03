Sustainable fashion: Laura Jackson's easy tips and hacks to make sure your wardrobe is eco-friendly

With the party season around the corner, it’s easy to feel pressured into buying a lot of things that won’t last. From sparkling dresses to Christmas jumpers, December is the month when people tend to buy disposable fashion the most. Do you have any tips for people that want a few cool outfits for the holidays but don’t want to contribute to the waste?

I love to buy second hand, and this season I am also selling some of my vintage outfits at the Camden x TRAID pop-up event where Londoners can shop sustainably as well as donating unwanted items for a free beer in return. I think buying second hand is great – you can pick up some amazing bargains and at a fraction of the price.

Vintage shopping can be overwhelming and even pretty expensive sometimes. What’s your secret to finding hidden gems?

Yes but vintage can also be super inexpensive too – it depends where you go! Charity shops have some great pieces that are cost effective, I also love eBay for bargains. One of my favourite places is Stella Dallas in Brooklyn. Although it is a bit more expensive, they have amazing vintage Levi’s and vintage interior pieces like bed throws and pillows. In London, my go-to for vintage shopping is Beyond Retro.

What has been your best find? The item that you found in a thrift shop and you are still obsessed with.

I have a large collection of white frilly shirts, but my favourite one is a cream silk shirt that has a swan embroidered on the sleeve. It was £10 from a vintage shop in Sheffield. It’s the perfect shirt in the warmer months with jeans or shorts and a great shirt in winter when worn under a big knit.