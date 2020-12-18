Lily: I had several memorable experiences of sustainability early on in my modelling career – my attention was first drawn to problems with fashion supply chains including diamond mining and cotton farming.

After becoming more aware of the potential negative impacts in supply chains, I started to seek out positive counter examples I could champion; I believe it is only by exploring solutions that we will get to a better future. That journey took me to different countries exploring possibilities such as fair trade natural cosmetics, organic farming, carbon neutral factories, indigenous hand craft, wild rubber, to most recently bio-plastics and 3D printing (low waste) through my company Wires Glasses.

I’m also interested in the narratives pushing against disposable fast fashion – whether that’s supporting second hand clothes, emphasising timeless style over trends, or reducing and repurposing waste into new products. Fashion has a huge impact on the world both in terms of its actual literal and the cultural impact of what we consider “fashionable.”

So sustainable fashion invites two questions: can we produce the things we wear without hurting the earth in the process? Culturally, is sustainability becoming fashionable?

I’m actually more interested in sustainable style, pushing against the relentlessly wasteful trend mentality of fashion as we know it. As Yves Saint Laurent once quipped, “fashion fades, style is eternal.”