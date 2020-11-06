The Sustainable Shopper is here to highlight the people focusing on making it easier for us all to live more sustainably. In order for us to do this, though, the fashion industry in particular needs to be transparent with the challenges and issues it faces – this is why we’re chatting directly to the brands who are getting it right. This week, it’s Christie and Rosanna Wollenberg, co-founders of British demi-fine jewellery brand Otiumberg.

Since launching in 2016, the brand bridges the gap between costume and fine jewellery by creating affordable – more importantly, sustainable – handcrafted jewels made from recycled metals. The timeless pieces aren’t seasonal or trend-led, instead, they’re made to last and be loved forever with Otiumberg’s ethos behind repairing and reusing. Offering only small releases of each item to avoid over-production and waste, the jewellery brand has also managed to eradicate all plastic from its supply chain.

Stylist talked to the sisters behind the brand to find out what made them want to put sustainability first, why change can only be achieved through education and communication and how the jewellery industry has actually been recycling for thousands of years.