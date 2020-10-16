Amber: Depop are definitely one of the brands at the top of the game when it comes to being sustainable. They’re really pushing for younger people to shop more consciously and to resell clothes instead of throwing them away. It’s a great incentive to make money from old clothes, I think it has definitely made a huge difference, I know it has for me personally. We also have to shout out smaller brands such as Revival London and MISEMI who upcycle items of clothing or use recycled fabrics to create their clothes (they’re also black-owned).

Often it’s the bigger brands that are fooling us. After discovering ‘greenwashing’, I’d say all the positive sustainable experiences I thought I was having are actually void. In short, it means lying. It’s when a company uses false claims to create the image that they are sustainable and conscious about the environment, when really they’re not. It’s creating the facade that they are doing something helpful for the planet when they’re not. We go into detail about greenwashing in our podcast episode 36. ‘Are you sustainable hun?’

Companies continue using greenwashing methods because it works – I know this because I’ve been a victim to it. Buying something with a recycle logo, or that contains recycled thread made me feel as if I was doing something great, when in actual fact I was doing nothing at all. And because of this they can get away with pretending that they are a sustainable company when they’re not.

Prinny: For me, leading brands in terms of encouraging sustainable lifestyles are companies such as Depop and Vinted who are taking the stigma out of shopping second-hand. I also love fashion brands that are essentially built on upcycling and using recycled and reclaimed materials – most are small companies so you also get that exclusive feel. My favourites are Ecoalf and 1/Off.