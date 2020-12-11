I’ve massively changed the way I shop, instead of opting for fast fashion, I shop at the likes of Depop and vintage stores. I adore fashion and have always used it as a way to express myself, it’s like this creative armour for me and I usually hope people will ‘get me’ once they see what I wear before I speak. I’ve also started altering my clothes – buying a sewing machine is the best thing you can do, trust me. Just search YouTube the basics and invest in a sewing machine and you will be so thankful, especially when you get the holes in the thigh area, a thread comes loose or a button falls off, you will be able to fix it yourself instead of throwing it away.

I would like to see everyone make small changes to be more sustainable but when it comes to the industry I would like there to be more transparency and for the huge brands and corporations to make true changes to their business models because they are the ones with the most control. On a different note I would also really like for brands to become more size inclusive, especially sustainable brands, because fashion should be accessible to everyone.

We can slow down our shopping habits by only buying key pieces less often that are better quality so they last longer but always buy pre-loved and vintage first if you can. Try switching to a menstrual cup or biodegradable pads and tampons. Ditch your reusable face wipes and use reusable face pads instead. And don’t beat yourself up, nobody is perfect and we all are trying our best to navigate life without the added stress of sustainable living. Just try and slowly add these positive habits into your life and before you know it, they will have become your new norm.