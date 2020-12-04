“It’s better to own a few amazing outfits that make you feel incredible and you can wear forever”

If you’ve been following Stylist’s Sustainable Shopper series, you’ll know that each week, we talk to a person championing sustainability in their sector. From broadcasters, podcasters and fair fashion campaigners to owners of sustainable fashion brands or most recently, rental platforms. We want to find out from those in the know why, and how, they’re making changes to create a more eco-friendly world.

This week, it’s Silje Vallevik’s turn. The Norwegian designer founded london-based womenswear brand Valle&Vik in 2017, since then the love-forever pieces have been worn by influencers including Monikh Dale, Jessie Bush and Leonie Hannie. So what makes the designs so special? Each piece is created using only organics materials in a small female-led factory using digital prints to avoid water waste. In the interview below, Silje explains the importance of having sustainability at the core of production, small sustainable changes we can all make and why buying better and buying less is the motto to follow.