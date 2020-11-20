If you’ve been keeping up with our new Sustainable Shopper series, you will have already read, and hopefully learnt a lot from the amazing people we have interviewed so far. Each week, Stylist talks to founders of sustainable brands, podcasters and individuals who are standing out, and standing up, for sustainability in the world of fashion.

This time, the spotlight is on Venetia La Manna. Broadcaster, fair fashion campaigner and co-founder of @rememberwhomadethem; a digital campaign, six part podcast series and fundraiser to inspire a new solidarity economy in fashion.

Venetia isn’t afraid to voice her opinion on important matters surrounding the fashion industry – especially exploitation of garment workers – and this has led to an Instagram following of over 126,000. Here, Stylist takes the opportunity to delve deep into the issues the broadcaster feels strongly about. Including why Venetia started the hashtag #OOOTD (Old Outfit Of The Day), thoughts on the #PayUp movement and how she intends to influence others to think about the human and environmental cost of their clothes.