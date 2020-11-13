Yasmina: Sustainable fashion can be greatly misconceived. When I approach each step in my design process for Yasmina Q, I always try to work out ways product can be more sustainable. It is very challenging – I try to ensure each piece I design is responsibly manufactured and has limited the impact on the environment, or supported community training programmes for example. These are my goals.

Sustainability to me is about a circular process whereby we can consider environmental impacts. Utilising ‘deadstock’ materials (fabrics that have already been manufactured), using new processes that are kinder, managing the carbon footprint journey of each style and most importantly how we can consciously consider the most responsible ways to produce. For me, knowing I can create styles that could help a community socially, to support workers who need training, or to be paid fair wages are what really drives my efforts.

I watched Stacey Dooley’s Fashion’s Dirty Secrets program and I was in shock learning how unsold new garments are destroyed – it really stuck with me. There was a huge sadness for the skilled workers who would have worked tirelessly to produce something on a low wage, only for it to be put into landfill and destroyed. Truly heart-breaking and so unnecessary. We only have one planet, we must take responsibility to be more sustainable, now more than ever.