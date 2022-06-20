Festival fashion really can be sustainable, and this is how

The time is upon us once again. It’s time to flat-pack our lives into the confines of a rucksack, bulk-buy cheap tinnies and hit the road to spend the equivalent of a long weekend dancing in a field. Indeed, festivals are back – and so too is festival fashion.

Glastonbury! Wireless! Latitude! It’s no wonder that “festival outfits” has asserted itself among Depop’s top 10 search terms over the past few weeks, with searches for cowboy boots and bucket hats among the app’s most desired items.

“Festival season is my favourite,” says Jevgenija Dorosenko, owner of Snake Cake Vintage. “This is the time when you could be your wildest self or be someone else – you choose. Make it extra. More colour, more volume, more detail. Break away from reality.”