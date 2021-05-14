Hana (Allbirds): The word ‘sustainability’ is used so much that it almost means nothing. I don’t think the expectation should be that brands are perfect in every dimension. What is important, though, is that brands are clear on what sustainability means to them and are transparent about the areas that they can improve. We need everyone making better choices rather than a few people making perfect choices.

I want to see the future of the fashion industry where products act as a solution to climate change and the other global challenges that we are facing. For example, a sweater that is a carbon sink because the wool comes from sheep that are helping to draw down carbon through regenerative agriculture. While this is far from a sure thing, I see a few different ways we can get there and I am committed to chasing them down.

Angela (Adidas): I do believe it is possible to build a truly sustainable fashion industry while people can still express their personality through their outfits. But getting there requires finding new innovative ways for products to be made in a fully responsible way. For fashion to become truly sustainable it requires cross-industry collaboration; to find new ways to sell and/or share products and ways to reuse and recycle them. As consumers, we all have a huge responsibility to help this transition. Not only by being critical of the brands we like but also by treating the products in a more conscious way (washing, drying, repairing) and finding the best destination available when we decide to no longer use them (resell, recycling).