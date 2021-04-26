Nominated for not one, not two, but three BRIT Awards at this year’s upcoming ceremony; Arlo Parks is making serious waves within the music industry. The 20-year-old British singer/songwriter (real name: Anaïs Oluwatoyin Estelle Marinho), has even had the likes of Dua Lipa cover her song ‘Eugene’ recently. With a string of amazing tunes under her (most likely vintage) belt, Arlo is an advocate for thrift shopping.

Teaming up with Depop, Arlo Parks joined a panel for the platform’s most recent ‘Let’s Talk’ podcast to chat all things sustainability in line with Earth Day. Keeping the conversation going, the singer has curated an edit of her top Depop sellers and the sustainable secondhand and vintage buys she wants to wear.