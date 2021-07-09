My favourite online platforms are Oxfam online – you can find the best stuff here. But be patient, I have found many treasures.

I also love eBay. If I’m really looking for something in particular and search for it, when it comes in, it pops up. I found the best Supreme leopard shirt doing this. A rare find.

My tips for second-hand shopping are:

1. Go into charity shops with an idea of what you would love to find, it’s good to be engaged with it. Even if you don’t find exactly what you are looking for, you’re bound to find something!

2. Look in your wardrobe – have a really good look. Bring out the stuff you love and haven’t worn for ages, this really halts the idea and desire to buy something new. It does for me anyway.

3. l aways look at the mens rail; you can get some brilliant oversized shirts and blazers.