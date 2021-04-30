How much of your wardrobe do you actually wear? Have you had items stuffed at the back that haven’t seen the light of day in two, maybe even ten years? According to a study by Movinga, people in the UK only actually wear 27% of their wardrobe each year. This shocking stat is even more apparent this last year. And this is why some influencers have started to express the importance of loving what you own, and rewearing it.

Are you a podcast fan? Charlotte Williams, co-host of Sustainably Influenced uses her social platforms to promote how loving your existing wardrobe is a small, but essential, step to being more sustainable.