Georgie: Six years ago I moved from South Africa to London to eagerly immerse myself in the UK fashion industry. When I first moved, I was enthralled and over-gorged on fashion and trends, and quite frankly overjoyed to finally have access to latest in-season trends, rather than trawling through 6-month-old trends in Southern hemisphere.

I found my then-dream job at WGSN, a trend and consumer forecasting company where I worked closely with fashion brands helping them implement both trends and sustainable practices. It was at WGSN where we were predicting the future of fashion, and this is where I learned of the detriment the fashion industry has on the planet, and also where I learned of the exciting potential of the circular fashion economy.

Fashion always has and always will be such a source of joy, pleasure and self-expression for me, however I quickly developed eco-anxiety working closely with fashion brands. I realised I wanted to create a fashion solution rather than be part of a fashion problem; and I went on to co-found Rotaro, the fashion rental platform to help people experiment with fashion more mindfully.