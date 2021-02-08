“My best sustainable fashion tip? Fix those small holes and don’t over-wash on a high heat”

So important. Customers care deeply about sustainability and we want to empower them to make choices that align with their values. Our platforms are a key part of this. Customers can shop products that have been authenticated in line with key attributes, including considered processes, locally made, and animal welfare, amongst others, so they can be confident they are making choices to support our planet and a more sustainable, inclusive and diverse future.

In the next five years, my main hope is that we, as an industry, we make a valuable contribution to achieving the 2030 United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. I would like customers to feel confident that brands and retailers are considering sustainability criteria on their behalf and that they have full transparency on where their products come from and their impact on people and the planet.

I would like to see fashion powered by renewable energy and all companies committed to becoming zero waste and the Science Based Targets initiative. I hope new technologies will allow customers to gain true insight into the footprint of their wardrobes and support their sustainability journeys.