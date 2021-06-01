Discovering new brands on Instagram is part of the joy that comes with scrolling through the social media app. Whether it’s spotted on an influencer you follow or pops up as an ad, many small, unique and incredible brands can be discovered. And what makes the discovery even more exciting? When the brand is putting people and the planet first, of course. This is exactly what happened when I found new sustainable fashion label, Omnes.

Created in 2020, the brand has already racked up nearly 30,000 loyal followers on Instagram who have fallen in love with the beautiful prints, dreamy silhouettes and wearable eco-conscious designs that mange to encompass style and affordability into each and every piece. Thinking about the garment’s life cycle from the offset, Omnes is transparent with all stages of the creation process and uses fabrics that can be easily recycled.