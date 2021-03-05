Conscious consumerism is definitely on the rise, and I think more and more people are recognizing the true costs of fashion on people and the planet, and adjusting their buying habits. Especially when you read about Gen Z’s willingness to shop their values, it makes the future seem bright! We know we can’t change consumer behavior overnight, but if we can make it easy for people to make more informed purchases, then we’re moving in the right direction.

Many people think that “sustainable fast fashion” is an oxymoron, but sustainability and some key elements of fast fashion can go hand-in-hand. At Reformation we create high-quality, sustainably made limited collections weekly , based on customer demand. This enables us to be responsive to what our customer wants to wear now, and it also means that our stock almost always sells out. By releasing weekly limited collections and only producing items once there is enough demand, we are able to avoid the typical excess and waste.

Ultimately we acknowledge that it’s often the product that gets customers in the door and the sustainability mission that gets them to stay. We believe fashion and sustainability can coexist and that “green” fashion doesn’t mean sacrificing your style. That’s why product and design come first and foremost, and sustainability is infused throughout the production process. The result is more sustainable clothes that people want to wear – they are on trend without being trendy – they are sexy, but at the same time easy and chic.