With an interest in sustainability within the fashion industry, the foundation of the brand has always been to create pieces with a difference. Now, the ready-to-wear label has been snapped up by the likes of Browns, Matches, Harrods and Selfridges in the UK.

The small brand is making waves within the designer market, and rightly so when the pieces will make you want to book a staycation, pronto. From floaty smock dresses, to puff-sleeved seashell-print billowy blouses, for each item sold, a tree is planted. Alémais also offsets the carbon footprint for staff members and each item will also arrive in fully recycled and biodegradable packaging.

Lesleigh is here to tell the Sustainable Shopper how her journey began and why education is the key to shopping mindfully.