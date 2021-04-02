Monica: My parents owned and ran an antiques business, so I very much grew up in an environment that demonstrated the long life a well crafted piece can have. It also promoted shopping pre-loved, restored and reclaimed items.

Growing up in Spain, there was a huge focus on quality fashion, bespoke tailoring and repairing and adjusting clothes to fit properly. My mother used to fit many of my clothes with a seamstress, and the focus was on buying quality materials, on durability and longevity. I remember debating once whether to invest in a jacket that was expensive but beautifully made and she convinced me to purchase telling me I would get “so many wears out of it that it was worth the investment”. I still have that jacket, and that concept of fewer and better never left me.

I have since always prioritised buying things I love, and getting as many “wears as possible”. That really involves looking after your clothes, repairing them, and making them last.