My wardrobe is full of items that I love and I am a proud outfit repeater. We need to remember to love and wear what we already have and really take the time to be picky about what we bring into our wardrobes. Consider where it’s from, how it was made and how long it will last.

I think for some people the issue is that they think sustainable fashion comes with an enormous price tag and so fast fashion is their only affordable option. The reality is, if you buy a £40 summer dress from a fast fashion brand and wear it once, that cost per wear is £40. If you invest in a dress for £150 and wear it 15 times over the next two summers your cost per wear will be £10. It’s clear to see which one gives you more value for your money, but this way of thinking about fashion is not talked about widely enough and that is the problem.

Being more sustainable can actually save you money, especially because the essence of sustainability is just buying well and buying less. That’s not including shopping in charity shops, using reseller platforms, renting outfits or swapping clothes, all of which tends to be a lot cheaper than retail price. In the long run, breaking down these misconceptions around cost and value will help more people make the switch.