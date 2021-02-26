After becoming an Instagram hit, Roop – founded in 2019 by Natasha Fernandes Anjo – quickly became a cult label with its bags made from remnant and vintage fabrics being a fashion insider favourite. Putting the fun into sustainable fashion, and paving the way for upcyled pieces to feel like new, the Manchester brand is now also sold at Selfridges.

Fast moving, without the fast fashion element, Roop’s signature Furoshiki bag created using cleverly tied knots has now been joined by the latest Monica shoulder bag style; along with scrunchies, headscarves and face masks.