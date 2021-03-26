Although all brands should be inclusive, this often isn’t the case, particularly when it comes to sustainable brands. While making smaller batches of items is a plus point to avoid over production, this can often leave some women feeling unrepresented – this is where We Are Kin comes in.

Founded by designer Ngoni Chikwenengere, the slow fashion label from east London is all about simple silhouettes, clean lines and timeless pieces that avoid following passing fad trends. Instead, each piece makes a statement solely down to the design, craftsmanship and the story behind each style.