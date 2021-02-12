Do you iron every fabric even if you shouldn’t? Do you wash each item you wear after just one use? And if your jumper gets bobbly, old and tatty, do you throw it in the bin? The way you look after the clothes you already own is just as important as the new items you invest in. Yes, you can buy from eco-conscious brands and opt for sustainable materials, but if you’re not looking after them properly, they won’t be an investment with longevity. This is where Steamery comes in.

Stockholm-born brand Steamery aims to reduce clothing waste (over 3,000 tonnes go to landfill in the UK alone each year), by helping everyone to look after their clothing. Creating the tools in order to do so, the brand co-founded by Petra Ringström in 2014 has clothes steamers that will reduce damage and also help to clean clothes between washes, fabric shavers to make bobbly knitwear look like new, and a whole host of natural laundry detergents.