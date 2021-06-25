A lot of my time as a fashion editor is spent deciphering trends, compiling shopping edits and championing brands that are doing great things. More so now than ever, though, the latter is what I have become increasing more interested in. Yes brands can create amazing new collections each season, and yes they can tick off the key trends but are they doing this at a cost to our planet? This is where Rejina Pyo comes in.

Having started her label in 2014, I have watched as the designer has gone from strength to strength, not just in terms of her growing and loyal fan base of fashion editors and influencers, but also how the brand is ever changing, adapting and striving to be better when it comes to sustainable practices. Putting care into each piece shows, and I have to say the label’s aesthetic and values are something I back 100%. And I secretly, or not so secretly, would happily only wear Rejina outfits forever after resonating with the brand deeper than the product.