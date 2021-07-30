Rikke: This is a difficult question – and we are often asked to face this dilemma when we produce new products.

There’s no doubt that the most sustainable solution would be for everyone to create their own clothes – ideally from their existing wardrobe or vintage. But in a commercial business such as ours, we mainly produce “from scratch” and have our focus on the quality and the longevity of the garments we offer end-consumers. We believe that a beautiful piece of clothing with a long lifespan is by far the most responsible way to design and consume. Then in addition, we look at the entire supply chain starting with the origin of the fibre. Whether it can be organic or recycled, how we can minimise the use of natural resources like water, minimise the usage of chemicals and other polluting substances – on to the production of the fabric and the garment as well as the shipping from manufacturer to us and from us to our customers. With great care and attention to every step of the process we can get closer and closer to creating responsible products.