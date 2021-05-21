“Go vegan beyond just your diet – choose vegan cosmetics, cleaning products and clothes”

Lush has also recently launched a plastic packaging returns scheme enabling customers to bring back their empties to be recycled and get rewarded for doing so. You will get a 50p deposit back to spend in the shop that day, so what better way to make sure your beauty empties are being properly recycled?

Here, the Sustainable Shopper talks to a member of the ‘earthcare’ team at Lush who focus on making the beauty products and brand in general as eco-friendly as possible. Ruth Andrade tells us what she would wish for when it comes to change in the cosmetics industry and how going vegan as a lifestyle choice is the way forward.