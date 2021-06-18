My wardrobe is predominantly vintage. I look after my clothes really well and always have done, it’s a sense of respect for the item. Most of my wardrobe is anywhere between 20 to 70 years old.

Here are some tips that we also offer on our website for customers who want to take the best care of their Les Girls Les Boys favourites…

1. Don’t over wash your clothes. Hand wash as much as possible (especially underwear) and wash at lower temperatures.

2. If your clothing is broken, ripped, or suffering from wear-and-tear, seek out a trusted and quality local tailor or dressmaker to repair it. Better still, learn how to do it yourself. 85% of all textiles go to landfill each year. Globally, that’s the equivalent of one truckload of clothes every second.

3. When you no longer love or need your garment, pass it on. Well-made clothes that have been well looked after shouldn’t look second hand. You can clothes swap with friends and family or find your nearest good cause to donate your unwanted pieces.