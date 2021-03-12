There has been a real shift and awareness in the industry. Since the beginning of Vestiaire Collective, it has been a question about the lifespan products.

I would say that fast fashion brands with low prices are not joining the circular fashion movement. In the meantime; new young brands appeared, innovative from the start and they put their design and quality at the forefront. They want products to be made to last.

Buying secondhand clothes is also the best way to prolong the lifespan of an item and has always been sustainable and responsible. We have solid data confirming the benefits of secondhand. For example, according to studies by Gellert and Cooperative, we know that reselling an item prolongs its life by 2.2 years on average, which reduces its carbon, waste and water footprint by 73%. We also know that buying a bag on Vestiaire Collective reduces its environmental footprint by up to 91% in comparison to a new one (this includes the digital and transport footprint induced by our service).

As a second hand platform, we empower our community to have a more direct, local and sustainable journey. There are also brands that are really committed to putting this mission at the heart of their development such as Aigle and Patagonia.

We recently announced a pioneering collaboration with Alexander McQueen, which aimed at empowering a move towards circular practices. Supported by innovative technology, the collaboration marks the launch of Vestiaire Collective’s new ‘Brand Approved’ programme and reinforces Alexander McQueen’s growing commitment to the durability of luxury fashion. This collaboration represents an exciting merging of compatible values and emphasises the importance of offering a more considered buying philosophy.