These are the most eco-friendly brands to buy now
- Chloe Gray
Want to start shopping more sustainably? Start here…
Given the state of our world and the huge questions surrounding its future, we’re all trying to be more conscious consumers. However, that makes shopping a minefield. You find something vegan, only to find out it contains palm oil. You fall in love with THAT dress for your winter wedding, but it’s not second hand. Even your period is a mess, as we all know that traditional sanitary products can be bad for the environment.
The Sustainability Lifestyle Awards, designed to champion some of the UK’s most sustainable brands, are here to take the stress out of your environmentally friendly shopping.
“Having worked in the fashion industry for over 15 years, I noticed that there were lots of misconceptions about ‘eco’, ‘ethical’ and ‘sustainable’ products; a belief that quality and aesthetics are somehow compromised for the sake of being ‘virtuous’ yet often sold at inaccessible prices,” said Rachel Fortune, founder of the Sustainable Lifestyle Awards. “The quality of the brands that have entered the awards have been extremely high and has reinforced my faith in the sustainability movement further. There are so many innovative brands around that don’t compromise on service, accessibility or aesthetics for the sake of being ethical or sustainable.”
Case in point: Yala, winner of the Jewellery Brand of the Year. Not only are the bracelets, necklaces and rings simple and beautifully designed, but the business is focused on transparency and worker’s rights.
A brand that Stylist was already mad about came out top in the Innovation of the Year category. DAME, the reusable tampon applicator, was called “considered and unique” by the judges.
Riley Studio was named Fashion Brand of the Year thanks to their amazingly designed clothes from plastic bottles, fishing nets and textiles. Plus, they’re so confident that their clothes are worth every penny that the brand gives a lifetime guarantee on all its products.
For Accessory Brand of the Year, the award was given to eyewear brand Pala for their “beautiful product which is reasonably priced and gives back to communities as much as it takes out” by providing grants for vision centres, dispensaries and screening programmes in Africa.
If you’re inspired to start shopping sustainably, you can check out the full list of winners here.
Image: Riley Studios