Beyond Retro’s House of Ski pop-up is the sustainable way to hit the slopes
Beyond Retro is opening a vintage ski shop that’ll have hundreds of secondhand retro ski outfits – from just £7!
Whether you’re an avid skier, or hitting the slopes for the first time this year, there’s no denying 2023 is the year for great skiwear. While high street and performance brands are coming up with new styles, we’re turning our thoughts to ski outfits from previous decades thanks to the new ‘House of Ski’ pop-up. Opening on Tuesday 10 January until the end of February (put the date in your diaries) at Beyond Retro in Coal Drops Yard, the store will be transformed into an alpine-inspired space. And it’s also be at the Boutique by Shelter store next door, FYI.
With hundreds of vintage pre-loved pieces to shop from just £7, there will be everything you need to be able to hit the slopes without splurging on brand new sports gear. Including retro 1940s jackets and trousers to 90s ski-suits, which of course are all secondhand, creating a more sustainable way to be able to dress for the sport.
Kings Cross and Beyond Retro has also teamed up with London-based seamstress, designer and 2022 Sewing Bee winner Annie Phillips (@madeby_annie_) to give secondhand shoppers some inspiration before the big opening. Putting together 10 fun ski outfits from items that’ll be available at the Coal Drop Yards store, Annie has made us want to ski trip to France immediately.
With everything being vintage, there will only be one of each so you’ll have to go in store to shop the edit. But we’ve been told the pop-up will be restocked each week with secondhand ski goodies so there’s bound to be something you like. Not in London or planning a trip this winter? Fear not, as you can also shop vintage ski online at beyondretro.com all year round.
Before we take a look at the vintage ski pieces that’ll be up for grabs, here’s some much-needed retro ski inspiration from Princess Diana from 1988 in Switzerland. We hope there’s a similar shell jacket at the pop-up!
In honour of style icon Princess Diana, here’s an 80s throwback look from the edit. The cobalt blue looks so fun with the Fair Isle bobble hat, doesn’t it?
This outfit is all about the fun goggles! Pink isn’t going anywhere for 2023, so let this split suit with pink bomber style top and tight leggings bottoms take you to après ski in style.
Next up, another look you could rock at the cabin is this vintage knit with shearling jacket and bold ski trousers. Imagine it with a hot toddy in hand.
Ready to ski? Head to the pop-up to see all theses pre-loved pieces (while stocks last), and more. See you at the slopes!
Images: courtesy of Getty, Beyond Retro, Annie Phillips