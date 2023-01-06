Beyond Retro’s House of Ski pop-up is the sustainable way to hit the slopes

Whether you’re an avid skier, or hitting the slopes for the first time this year, there’s no denying 2023 is the year for great skiwear. While high street and performance brands are coming up with new styles, we’re turning our thoughts to ski outfits from previous decades thanks to the new ‘House of Ski’ pop-up. Opening on Tuesday 10 January until the end of February (put the date in your diaries) at Beyond Retro in Coal Drops Yard, the store will be transformed into an alpine-inspired space. And it’s also be at the Boutique by Shelter store next door, FYI.

With hundreds of vintage pre-loved pieces to shop from just £7, there will be everything you need to be able to hit the slopes without splurging on brand new sports gear. Including retro 1940s jackets and trousers to 90s ski-suits, which of course are all secondhand, creating a more sustainable way to be able to dress for the sport.