Are you struggling to find new working from home outfit ideas? The brief is simple; you need something that feels every bit as comfortable as your favourite hoodie but won’t leave you cringing with embarrassment when that Zoom meeting turns out not to be audio only. Enter the humble sweatshirt.

The style equivalent of a giant hug, the perfect sweatshirt is snug, comforting and feels like a cosy armour against whatever the day has in store. If you’re thinking about the grey, frayed sweater you have stuffed in a drawer somewhere, think again: this season’s statement sweaters are not only ultra cosy but stylish enough to wear on the video meetings you have scheduled throughout the day.

From technical surf-inspired pieces to pastel shades and tie-dye prints, sweatshirts have been big news on the catwalks this season – and have proven popular among Instagram influencers, too.