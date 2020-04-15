From pastel shades to puff sleeves, here’s our pick of the best statement sweatshirts to buy for your next Zoom meeting.
Are you struggling to find new working from home outfit ideas? The brief is simple; you need something that feels every bit as comfortable as your favourite hoodie but won’t leave you cringing with embarrassment when that Zoom meeting turns out not to be audio only. Enter the humble sweatshirt.
The style equivalent of a giant hug, the perfect sweatshirt is snug, comforting and feels like a cosy armour against whatever the day has in store. If you’re thinking about the grey, frayed sweater you have stuffed in a drawer somewhere, think again: this season’s statement sweaters are not only ultra cosy but stylish enough to wear on the video meetings you have scheduled throughout the day.
From technical surf-inspired pieces to pastel shades and tie-dye prints, sweatshirts have been big news on the catwalks this season – and have proven popular among Instagram influencers, too.
Tempted to try the trend for yourself? Styling a sweatshirt couldn’t be easier. Wearing an oversized style in a bold colour is the chicest way to channel this look; just add your go-to jeans and flip flops for an outfit that feels every bit as comfortable as loungewear, but looks infinitely more polished.
Whether you’re looking for a classic Acne Studios sweater or a quirky oversized polo in a playful pastel hue, we’ve found the coolest sweatshirts available to buy online right now.
ArketThis Pepto-Bismol pink will instantly elevate a pair of jeans to a standout outfit. Not only will it instantly attract compliments on your morning Zoom call, this super soft terry fabric feels like a giant hug.
ZaraRubberised sleeves give this laidback sweatshirt an edge of Christopher Kane inspired cool.
Acne StudiosCut from soft cotton jersey to an oversized silhouette, this statement sweatshirt will look just as cool when styled with a midi skirt as it does worn with off-duty denim.
Shop Acne Studios cotton sweatshirt at Matches Fashion, £180
WeekdayA vibrant shade of orange is the perfect mood boosting piece. Not only will this playful sweatshirt perk you up when you’re feeling low, but it feels extra soft and snug too.
ALEXACHUNGAlexa Chung’s iconic personal style has had us hooked for years, and her eponymous label is every bit as chic. Though irresistibly cosy, this statement sweatshirt will up the ante in the style stakes.
Shop ALEXACHUNG printed cotton sweatshirt at My Theresa, £93
H&MThis season, puff sleeves are our favourite silhouette. Now your even your cosy sweatshirt has had a puff-sleeved makeover, and makes for a Zoom party ready alternative to your favourite going out top.
MonkiAn oversized polo shirt makes for a quirky alternative to a sweatshirt. This lilac style is every bit as snug as your go-to hoodie, and will pair to perfection with wide legged trousers or white denim for a directional daytime look.
TopshopIf you tend to tread with caution when it comes to colour, opt for a pared back approach with this on-trend khaki sweatshirt.
CosWhatever the weather brings, this neon green sweater will put you in the mood for summer.
Product images: courtesy of individual brands