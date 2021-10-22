This flattering neckline suits absolutely everybody – these 9 tops are proof

As party season creeps ominously up on us once again, all we have to do is listen hard enough and we can almost hear your wardrobe emit a grumble of despair already.

For the process of both partying and partywear is much the same; a vicious cycle. As the clock strikes midnight on the last day of November, the consecutive champagne-fuelled cycle of parties resumes and our rotation of outfits remains much the same owing to our fashion fatigue. “Six new outfits for six separate parties over the course of just one week?” I hear you cry. Didn’t anybody ever tell you fashion wasn’t for the faint-hearted?

It will come as a welcome relief to any sufferer of sartorial distress, then, that this season, a hard-working and faultlessly flattering trend has elbowed its way to the front of the pack, demanding to do all of the heavy-lifting required of a party outfit. Meet the sweetheart neckline, made popular by Katie Holmes-approved New York brand Khaite, and now flooding the high street with equally as flattering but far more purse-friendly iterations.