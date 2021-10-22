Best sweetheart neckline tops

This flattering neckline suits absolutely everybody – these 9 tops are proof

Inspired by a slew of brands which have made the case for the plunging neckline, this silhouette is about to be everywhere. Mark our words. 

As party season creeps ominously up on us once again, all we have to do is listen hard enough and we can almost hear your wardrobe emit a grumble of despair already.

For the process of both partying and partywear is much the same; a vicious cycle. As the clock strikes midnight on the last day of November, the consecutive champagne-fuelled cycle of parties resumes and our rotation of outfits remains much the same owing to our fashion fatigue. “Six new outfits for six separate parties over the course of just one week?” I hear you cry. Didn’t anybody ever tell you fashion wasn’t for the faint-hearted?

It will come as a welcome relief to any sufferer of sartorial distress, then, that this season, a hard-working and faultlessly flattering trend has elbowed its way to the front of the pack, demanding to do all of the heavy-lifting required of a party outfit. Meet the sweetheart neckline, made popular by Katie Holmes-approved New York brand Khaite, and now flooding the high street with equally as flattering but far more purse-friendly iterations.

The beauty of any sweetheart-necklined piece is in its versatility; it’s the chameleon your partywear line-up is in desperate need of. Wear with an oversized two-piece suit for the ultimate desk-to-dusk get-up, tuck into your favourite XXL party pants for a dance-friendly ensemble or pair with your go-to skirt for a noon-to-night look worthy of a fashion award in itself. In short, the addition of a sweetheart necklined top is party dressing made easy, meaning you have more energy to spend on the things that really matter (dancing). These are a few of our favourites. 

  • Reformation Glenna cashmere sweater

    Cashmere is rarely ever a bad idea, particularly not when winter returns, so tick two boxes with this sweetheart-necked jumper, courtesy of Reformation.

    Shop Reformation Glenna cashmere sweater, £198

  • Ted Baker Charlotte sweetheart bodysuit

    Add a splash of zesty tangerine into an otherwise pared-back winter get-up with Ted Baker’s Charlotte bodysuit. The perfect plus-one to any Christmas party.

    Shop Ted Baker Charlotte sweetheart bodysuit, £95

  • Asos Design jumper with sweetheart neckline

    Asos’ selection of tops with sweetheart necklines is among the best on the high street; while we love this pretty pastel pink, there’s also a versatile brown and an everyday black.

    Shop Asos Design jumper with sweetheart neckline, £28

