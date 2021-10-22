This flattering neckline suits absolutely everybody – these 9 tops are proof

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Inspired by a slew of brands which have made the case for the plunging neckline, this silhouette is about to be everywhere. Mark our words.
As party season creeps ominously up on us once again, all we have to do is listen hard enough and we can almost hear your wardrobe emit a grumble of despair already.
For the process of both partying and partywear is much the same; a vicious cycle. As the clock strikes midnight on the last day of November, the consecutive champagne-fuelled cycle of parties resumes and our rotation of outfits remains much the same owing to our fashion fatigue. “Six new outfits for six separate parties over the course of just one week?” I hear you cry. Didn’t anybody ever tell you fashion wasn’t for the faint-hearted?
It will come as a welcome relief to any sufferer of sartorial distress, then, that this season, a hard-working and faultlessly flattering trend has elbowed its way to the front of the pack, demanding to do all of the heavy-lifting required of a party outfit. Meet the sweetheart neckline, made popular by Katie Holmes-approved New York brand Khaite, and now flooding the high street with equally as flattering but far more purse-friendly iterations.
The beauty of any sweetheart-necklined piece is in its versatility; it’s the chameleon your partywear line-up is in desperate need of. Wear with an oversized two-piece suit for the ultimate desk-to-dusk get-up, tuck into your favourite XXL party pants for a dance-friendly ensemble or pair with your go-to skirt for a noon-to-night look worthy of a fashion award in itself. In short, the addition of a sweetheart necklined top is party dressing made easy, meaning you have more energy to spend on the things that really matter (dancing). These are a few of our favourites.
Reformation Glenna cashmere sweater
Cashmere is rarely ever a bad idea, particularly not when winter returns, so tick two boxes with this sweetheart-necked jumper, courtesy of Reformation.
Ted Baker Charlotte sweetheart bodysuit
Add a splash of zesty tangerine into an otherwise pared-back winter get-up with Ted Baker’s Charlotte bodysuit. The perfect plus-one to any Christmas party.
Asos Design jumper with sweetheart neckline
Asos’ selection of tops with sweetheart necklines is among the best on the high street; while we love this pretty pastel pink, there’s also a versatile brown and an everyday black.
Khaite Maddy rib-knit sweater
The purveyor of the trend, Khaite’s Maddy ribbed jumper is proof that less is almost always more. Keep it cool with some tailored black trousers to nail how the fashion set are wearing theirs this season.
Self Portrait sweetheart knitted top
With dainty lace detailing lacing up the sides of the top, Self Portrait’s knitted top is perfect for pairing with true blue jeans and some classic stomper boots.
Shop Self Portrait sweetheart knitted top at Selfridges, £250
& Other Stories sweetheart tank top
If long-sleeves are too restrictive for your future dancing plans, then & Other Stories’ zingy apple green iteration will pique your interest.
Alexander McQueen sweetheart bodysuit
Alexander McQueen’s knitted pieces are never a bad idea, but if you like to keep it simple and pared-back, then you really can’t go wrong with the brand’s forever bodysuit.
Shop Alexander McQueen sweetheart bodysuit at Matches Fashion, £540
Monki sweetheart neck top
If sweetheart necklines really are your thing then you’ll love Monki’s selection, which has a variety of them in an array of hues.
Topshop sweetheart neckline fluffy top
With a touch of the 90s about it, Topshop’s lilac-coloured fuzzy jumper is crying out to be worn underneath an oversized boxy blazer and with a cute flared mini.
Warehouse printed sweetheart long-sleeved top
Add a splash of pattern and colour with yours with Warehouse’s kaleidoscopic and fun riff on the trend. The perfect addition to your favourite pair of jeans.
Pixie Market Chiara sweetheart neckline stretch-knit top
Keep it minimal with Pixie Market’s impossibly cool white knit. Tuck into black XXL wide-legged jeans for the perfect party look.
Shop Pixie Market Chiara sweetheart neckline stretch-knit top at Selfridges, £105
Na-Kd heart neckline ribbed top
A classic black top with a sweetheart neckline is the style staple you didn’t, until now, know you needed. Just watch it transform your wardrobe decisions.
Images: courtesy of brands.