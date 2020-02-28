We have found the most universally flattering swimsuit shape

Swimwear: it’s a love hate relationship. Lounging by the pool in a swimsuit that makes you feel confident and stylish has to rank somewhere between getting into a freshly-made bed and peeling off a pencil skirt at the end of the day as one of the best feelings in the world. But while stepping out in your new, feel-good swimwear might be a summer-defining style moment, when it comes to swimwear finding The One is no easy task.

With the thousands of styles out there, how do you choose what is going to make you look and feel incredible? There’s no need to spend a day trawling through the seemingly endless options on the internet, because we have the found the swimwear hero that will having you feeling confident and looking sensational: the belted swimsuit.