We have found the most universally flattering swimsuit shape
Say ‘goodbye’ to your bikini. Swimwear shopping has just been made a whole lot easier thanks to the belted swimsuit.
Swimwear: it’s a love hate relationship. Lounging by the pool in a swimsuit that makes you feel confident and stylish has to rank somewhere between getting into a freshly-made bed and peeling off a pencil skirt at the end of the day as one of the best feelings in the world. But while stepping out in your new, feel-good swimwear might be a summer-defining style moment, when it comes to swimwear finding The One is no easy task.
With the thousands of styles out there, how do you choose what is going to make you look and feel incredible? There’s no need to spend a day trawling through the seemingly endless options on the internet, because we have the found the swimwear hero that will having you feeling confident and looking sensational: the belted swimsuit.
Taking all the stress out of swimwear shopping, this one-piece shape is all about the belt detail that draws attention to the waist, adding structure and definition to the silhouette. The retro swim style has been on our radar for a few seasons now, and for 2020 this universally flattering style is bigger than ever, with a plethora of printed and colourful styles to be found courtesy of some of our favourite swimwear designers.
Mara Hoffman’s spring/summer 2020 collection of sustainable swimwear includes a pillar box red belted swimsuit that’s worthy of siren status, while Lisa Marie Fernandez’s Moroccan blue terrycloth one-piece feels like the perfect carefree summer style. The high street has been quick to pick up on the trend too, with Monsoon offering a chic black design made entirely from recycled plastic bottles.
Whether you’re planning a beachy getaway or will be found lounging at the lido come summer, it’s time to welcome the most flattering and chic swimsuit you’ll ever own. From fuller-coverage one-pieces to athletic, cut-out styles, we’ve found the best belted swimsuits to see you through your summer getaways.
Eres
When it comes to playful poolside style, we say the brighter, the better. Just looking at this tropical yellow swimsuit puts us in the mood for summer. Not only is this vibrant hue what sun-drenched days were made for but the square neckline, adjustable belted waist and stretch jersey fabric are ultra-flattering for every body shape.
Shop Eres belted square-neck swimsuit at Matches Fashion, £380
Mara Hoffman
Did someone say ‘glamourous’? Channel your inner siren in this showstopping red cut-out swimsuit by Mara Hoffman. Not only does this attention-grabbing piece tick all the right style boxes, it’s sustainably made in Los Angeles from responsibly sourced fabrics.
Onia
Prefer to play it safe when it comes to colour? This contrast monochrome option by Onia is so chic that you’ll want to wear it after dark too. Just add a maxi skirt and square-toe heels for the perfect minimal-fuss maximum-impact look that summer evenings were made for.
Lisa Marie Fernandez
If your swimwear style is more laidback-chic than styled-out glamour, then this relaxed terrycloth one-piece is destined to be your new summer romance. The rope belt makes for a playful, nautical twist on the belted waist trend, and will look just as stylish when worn with linen shorts and a crisp white shirt as it does on its own.
Shop Lisa Marie Fernandez terrycloth swimsuit at My Theresa, £375
Solid & Striped
Solid & Striped first brought the belted swimsuit to our attention last year with its structured styles and fashion-forward designs. The brand continues to lead the way with a range of covetable new season designs from summer 2020, including this terracotta coloured, plunging-neckline style with an adjustable tie belt.
Hunza G
A bandeau swimwsuit always feels fresh for summer. Combine it with a tortoiseshell buckle belted waist, supportive seersucker fabric and this season’s shade of khaki and you have a swimwear knock-out that ticks all the right style boxes.
Shop Hunza G seersucker bandeau swimsuit at Net-A-Porter, £140
Monsoon
Made from recycled PET plastic bottles, this black swimsuit is the sustainable style that feels just as luxe. Wider straps and fuller coverage make this belted swimsuit the perfect choice for the swimmer that wants to push themselves to their limits in the water, but still look chic when unwinding poolside.
Calvin Klein
This atheletic cut swimsuit strikes the perfect balance between swimwear sleek and poolside chic. The cut out back and white contrast belted waist add a feminine touch to this cool tomboyish style.
Shop Calvin Klein CK core belted swimsuit at Selfridges, £82
Solid & Striped the Nina belted polka-dot swimsuit
This is the brand that put belted swimsuits back on the map, and we will be forever thankful. Playful prints, bright hues and contrasting belts means they’re the only poolside essential. Plus a Cosmo, naturally.
Shop Solis & Striped belted polka dot swimsuit at Net-A-Porter, £150
& Other Stories belted rainbow stripe swimsuit
This & Other Stories one-piece reminds us of pick ‘n’ mix sweets – in a great way. The round buckle and square neckline makes it look way more premium than the price tag.
