3 easy ways to channel Sylvie’s style from Emily In Paris
Emily’s Parisian boss is the real stylish star of the hit Netflix series. Here’s how to get her look.
Emily is still in the French capital amid a tornado of love, lust and lavish work events. That’s right: Netflix series Emily In Paris recently returned for its third season, and the show’s fashion remains a hot topic of conversation. But while we may have gotten used to the extravagant style of our protagonist (played by Lily Collins), it’s her boss Sylvie’s sleek and sophisticated look that has caught our attention in season three.
Unlike some other characters in Emily In Paris, Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) wears simple looks that aren’t attention-grabbing, yet still pack an incredibly poised punch.
Looking to recreate straight-talking Sylvie’s style? You’re in luck. Below, we’ve debunked three simple styling tricks often worn by the character – and they’re all incredibly easy to emulate. After all, if we’re taking notes on how best to dress, looking to Patricia Field (Emily In Paris’s costume designer, who also styled the characters in Sex And The City) can only be a good idea.
Read on to find three ways to recreate Sylvie’s style for any occasion – whether you’re heading into the office or attending a bourgeois black tie do. (Just a note: while there are no plotline spoilers below, you will find photos from season three of Emily In Paris.) Bonne chance!
If in doubt, wear all black
Granted, this may not be a rule that solely applies to Sylvie, but the character often adheres to this age-old, failsafe fashion tip. An all-black outfit can be far from subdued, offering a sleek and sophisticated style that is as effortless as it is elegant.
However, to make a head-to-toe-black look really pop, you do need to plan. A faded pair of black jeans and a bobbly jumper won’t quite cut it if you’re going for a clean, crisp look.
Instead, opt for blacks that are deep and dark, paying close attention to any other undertones such as blue, red or green (believe it or not, different items of black clothing won’t always pair perfectly).
And remember, wearing all black, all the time will reduce the impact of the look. If you want to make a real style statement, best to rely on this tip every so often, rather than every day.
Put your trust into tailoring
Whether it’s a striped shirt and trousers or a streamlined blazer and skirt, Sylvie’s workwear outfits may be our favourite of any fictional character. Leaning into typical ‘French girl’ style, her wardrobe has no shortage of sharp lines and highly structured pieces. But she wears them in a way that looks comfortable and cool, not boxy or brash.
To recreate the look, focus on building a capsule wardrobe of key work-ready pieces. A structured blazer, for example, can be worn with straight-leg jeans and chunky loafers. A simple white shirt works well with high-waisted trousers, while a snug-to-the-body midi skirt will carry you through a whole host of occasions.
Never underestimate a neckline
This may be one of the most effective yet underestimated styling tricks around. Something as simple as a neckline has the power to adapt any outfit to fit every occasion, and Sylvie’s style demonstrates this perfectly.
Deep V-neck jumpers and tops, open shirts and crossover front dresses add a subtly sexy twist. More modest necklines such as high-neck silk shirts add a sophisticated element to Sylvie’s looks. And she almost always adheres to the old-school fashion rule of only having her chest or legs on show at one time (archaic, yes, but a styling tip that can be suited to more conservative environments).
Play around with tops and dresses you already own to see how changing up a neckline can transform your go-to outfits. Realise your wardrobe is lacking in certain necklines? Invigorate existing looks by introducing a couple of new pieces. To truly channel Sylvie, go sexy in the evening, buttoned-up in the office – but the choice is yours.
Images: Courtesy of Netflix