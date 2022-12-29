3 easy ways to channel Sylvie’s style from Emily In Paris

Emily is still in the French capital amid a tornado of love, lust and lavish work events. That’s right: Netflix series Emily In Paris recently returned for its third season, and the show’s fashion remains a hot topic of conversation. But while we may have gotten used to the extravagant style of our protagonist (played by Lily Collins), it’s her boss Sylvie’s sleek and sophisticated look that has caught our attention in season three.

Unlike some other characters in Emily In Paris, Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) wears simple looks that aren’t attention-grabbing, yet still pack an incredibly poised punch.

Looking to recreate straight-talking Sylvie’s style? You’re in luck. Below, we’ve debunked three simple styling tricks often worn by the character – and they’re all incredibly easy to emulate. After all, if we’re taking notes on how best to dress, looking to Patricia Field (Emily In Paris’s costume designer, who also styled the characters in Sex And The City) can only be a good idea.