Anti-fit slouchy tailoring was everywhere at LFW – this is how to wear it now

Easy-peasy slouchy tailoring was the breakout street style trend du jour at London Fashion Week, and it’s more straightforward to style than you may think. 

By now, the virtues of tailoring have been extolled at length. Whether it’s a head-to-toe hot-pink Versace suit, which Naomi Campbell made the case for at Versace’s spring/summer 2022 show, or simple separates, Annie Hall-inspired tailoring has been endorsed left, right and centre by the fashion cognoscenti.  

But the tailoring trend du jour, if the streets of London Fashion Week are to be believed, is slouchy suiting of the anti-fit variety.

Indeed, anti-fit might sound like the antithesis of tailoring, but oversized, boxy blazers – of which fashion has been a huge proponent in recent years – are being crafted alongside sinuous matching trousers. The result is suiting that’s simple, stylish and, most importantly, slouchy.

The purveyor of the trend is cult New York stalwart The Frankie Shop, whose Bea blazer and matching trousers have been snapped up by fashion insiders and editors alike. The trend has travelled from across the pond and has washed up on British shores too, with Warehouse debuting its Premium slouchy tailoring collection this month.

The takeaway is clear: tailoring is to be oversized – androgynous almost – in the style of Diane Keaton in Annie Hall. Blazers are to be boxy, as are their matching trousers. Anti-fit tailoring has never looked so good. 

  • Warehouse premium virgin wool oversized blazer

    Warehouse premium virgin wool oversized blazer

    Warehouse’s duo of suits in a moss-brown and a school uniform-esque grey are an anti-fit slouchy tailoring dream. Wear as the style set have with your favourite kitten heels or trainers for an easy-to-wear and stylish daily ensemble.

    Shop Warehouse premium virgin wool oversized blazer, £119.20

  • River Island brown oversized blazer

    River Island brown oversized blazer

    Crafted in a 90s-inspired brown, River Island’s three-piece suit is slouchy tailoring done right. Wear its wide-legged trousers and boxy blazer with stomper boots if you’re out and about during the day and with a micro mule come evening.

    Shop River Island brown oversized blazer, £65

  • & Other Stories belted wool blazer

    & Other Stories belted wool blazer

    Never one to miss a trick, & Other Stories’ tailoring is some of the best on the high street. To add a bit of personality, wear with bold and bright accessories to really make the look sing.

    Shop & Other Stories belted wool blazer, £135

  • Cos wide-leg tailored trousers

    Cos wide-leg tailored trousers

    With a slightly tapered oversized feel, Cos’ slouchy grey two-piece is a no-brainer. Wear with acid bright shoes and accessories to lend a helping and colourful styling hand.

    Shop Cos wide-leg tailored trousers, £99

  • Asos Design Curve oversized grandad suit blazer

    Asos Design Curve oversized grandad suit blazer

    Slouchy suiting needn’t be crafted in pared-back shades. If your preferred palette is bolder and brighter. Asos’ zesty apple-green two-piece really is the epitome of dopamine dressing.

    Shop Asos Design Curve oversized grandad suit blazer, £60

  • The Frankie Shop Bea blazer

    The Frankie Shop Bea blazer

    A firm fashion favourite for obvious reasons, The Frankie Shop’s slouchy tailored duo is a seasonless suit that will stand the test of time.

    Shop The Frankie Shop Bea blazer, £290

  • Motel Rocks Abba trousers

    Motel Rocks Abba trousers

    Crafted in a rich azure blue, Motel Rocks’ boxy blazer and matching trousers aren’t for the faint of fashion heart but they are absolutely perfect for those looking to make a splash.

    Shop Motel Rocks Abba trousers, £45

  • Ahluwalia Expression blazer

    Ahluwalia Expression blazer

    Priya Ahluwalia’s eponymous brand was on the tip of the fashion set’s tongue during London Fashion Week as the designer made her runway debut. The label’s Expression blazer and its matching trousers are proof that tailoring needn’t mean tired and boring.

    Shop Ahluwalia Expression blazer, £790

  • Extro & Vert super slouchy blazer

    Extro & Vert super slouchy blazer

    Sage green isn’t just for the home, as is evident with this slick and simple slouchy two-piece. Wear with a bold red lip and trainers for an elevated everyday take.

    Shop Extro & Vert super slouchy blazer, £45

