But the tailoring trend du jour, if the streets of London Fashion Week are to be believed, is slouchy suiting of the anti-fit variety.

By now, the virtues of tailoring have been extolled at length. Whether it’s a head-to-toe hot-pink Versace suit, which Naomi Campbell made the case for at Versace’s spring/summer 2022 show, or simple separates, Annie Hall -inspired tailoring has been endorsed left, right and centre by the fashion cognoscenti.

Indeed, anti-fit might sound like the antithesis of tailoring, but oversized, boxy blazers – of which fashion has been a huge proponent in recent years – are being crafted alongside sinuous matching trousers. The result is suiting that’s simple, stylish and, most importantly, slouchy.

The purveyor of the trend is cult New York stalwart The Frankie Shop, whose Bea blazer and matching trousers have been snapped up by fashion insiders and editors alike. The trend has travelled from across the pond and has washed up on British shores too, with Warehouse debuting its Premium slouchy tailoring collection this month.

The takeaway is clear: tailoring is to be oversized – androgynous almost – in the style of Diane Keaton in Annie Hall. Blazers are to be boxy, as are their matching trousers. Anti-fit tailoring has never looked so good.