Now that the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it summer that hardly was is coming to a close, it’s time for us to look ahead to the upcoming season.

For summer might have been all about basking in the very occasional ray of sunshine that graced British shores, but autumn is the month for all things cosy, comfy and swaddling. And the comfort note has reached the realms of footwear, too.

Indeed, everybody’s favourite footwear last autumn, the humble stomper boot, has graduated and had its status – and its height – elevated. Meet the tall stomper boot, which is destined for big things once the chillier climes resume.

Similarly to its shorter and stouter younger sister, the tall stomper has been championed by the Scandi street style set for the past couple of seasons, but has managed to slip unnoticed under the radar until now. Think about it: that awkward flash of flesh that peeks out between midi dresses and stomper boots; that becomes a sartorial relic of the past as far as tall stompers are concerned, for their under-the-knee height means they can add a utilitarian touch to even the daintiest of dresses.

Perfect for juxtaposing and doing it with a hefty helping of serious stylish sensibility, tall stomper boots are the key style to know for this autumn. You and your feet can thank us later.