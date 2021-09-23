All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Put your best foot forward with a pair of boots that are equal parts sensible and stylish.
Now that the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it summer that hardly was is coming to a close, it’s time for us to look ahead to the upcoming season.
For summer might have been all about basking in the very occasional ray of sunshine that graced British shores, but autumn is the month for all things cosy, comfy and swaddling. And the comfort note has reached the realms of footwear, too.
Indeed, everybody’s favourite footwear last autumn, the humble stomper boot, has graduated and had its status – and its height – elevated. Meet the tall stomper boot, which is destined for big things once the chillier climes resume.
Similarly to its shorter and stouter younger sister, the tall stomper has been championed by the Scandi street style set for the past couple of seasons, but has managed to slip unnoticed under the radar until now. Think about it: that awkward flash of flesh that peeks out between midi dresses and stomper boots; that becomes a sartorial relic of the past as far as tall stompers are concerned, for their under-the-knee height means they can add a utilitarian touch to even the daintiest of dresses.
Perfect for juxtaposing and doing it with a hefty helping of serious stylish sensibility, tall stomper boots are the key style to know for this autumn. You and your feet can thank us later.
H&M knee boots
Perfect for a purse-friendly take on the tall stomper trend, H&M’s leather look boots are comfortable autumn style personified.
Marks & Spencer chunky knee-high boots
You can’t go wrong with a pair of high street stalwart Marks & Spencer’s knee-high boots, which will stand the test of time in the most stylish way possible.
Ganni black rubber boots
The purveyor of the stomper boot trend, Ganni’s chunky-soled shoes are among the best in the game. Look to its charcoal-coloured tall stompers for an investment worth making.
Bottega Veneta Tire rubber-trimmed knee-high boots
Bottega Veneta can do no wrong, whether it’s bags, coats or, indeed, shoes. Its pair of comfort-first knee-high stompers are the perfect autumn go-to.
Shop Bottega Veneta Tire rubber-trimmed knee-high boots at Net-a-Porter, £1,045
Mango straight high-leg flat boots
Never one to miss a beat, Mango’s straight-legged stompers are perfect for those who want to emulate an androgynous feel with their boots.
Vagabond Cosmo 2.0 knee-high boots
Vagabond is the brand to know for all shoes chunky-soled, and this black pair are proof that its footwear is not to be messed with.
Shop Vagabond Cosmo 2.0 knee-high boots at Office Shoes, £165
Stradivarius flat boots
If black isn’t for you, then Stradivarius’ khaki-coloured iteration will be a welcome entrée to the trend for you.
Zign platform boots
An elevated take on the 00s trend of combat boots comes by way of Zign’s platform boots, which take the tall stomper boot trend to a whole new level.
Jimmy Choo Yomi boots
Shearling-lined knee-high stompers, did you say? Yes, we did, and when they look as good as Jimmy Choo’s timeless pair of Yomi boots, you won’t be able to resist.
Images: courtesy of brands.