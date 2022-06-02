Tammy Girl is back! A love letter to the 00s label that’s finally making its return

Having been recently acquired by 00s-inflected label Daisy Street, a 32-piece Tammy Girl collection has debuted exclusively on Asos and to say it’s brimming with nostalgic sartorial nods is an understatement. Think slinky maxi dresses, diamanted tank tops and more mesh than you could shake a stick at.

According to Asos, the e-tailer has experienced “a strong appetite for nostalgic styles”, with its Kickers, Buffalo and Juicy Couture collections proving increasingly popular of late. After the British brand stocked Daisy Street’s Groovy Chick revival last year, the desire for more nostalgic staples became clear, and the two began brainstorming how to resurrect Tammy Girl in a way that resonates as well today as it did in the 00s.

Despite Asos’ exclusive Tammy Girl capsule facing criticism for its lack of inclusive sizing – its size offering only spans to a UK size 16 – news of the return of one of the gems of the high street’s former crown had our collective tongue wagging. Take a trip down memory lane, with this sextet of Stylist women and their favourite Tammy Girl memories.