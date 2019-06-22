10 classic tan sandals that you will wear forever
- Posted by
- Grace Cook
- Published
Tan sandals are a wardrobe staple whether you’re in the city or by the beach, these are the high street and luxury styles to shop now.
Tan sandals are as synonymous with summer as ice cream and linen. The most neutral of summer shoes, the wear-with-anything tan will be your summer go-to shoe. Perfect for pounding the pavements at home or on your summer holidays (in 2021).
The best thing about this neutral flat is its versatility. Have a bright floral dress that needs toned-down accessories? Look no further than a simple tan slip on. Or need something to spruce up your work wear, but yet doesn’t look out of place in the office? Then go for a classic thick strap sandal.
Nailing the perfect tan sandal style is as essential as wearing your SPF 50. From strappy Grecian styles, barely theres or the sleek every day tan, there really is a style for everyone.
Here’s 10 of our top picks from the high street and high end brands to shop right now.
Charles & Keith
Wear these toe thong sandals with a floaty floor length maxi dress, and super size sunglasses for a look that will have you yearning for the beach.
Mango
Keep it simple with these strappy sandals, try with a white tank top and tailored chino trousers for a office appropriate summer look, and if the chill sets in throw an oversized blazer over your shoulders.
Massimo Dutti
These Massimo Dutti sandals are totally timeless wear them now (with everything) and bring them back out season after season.
Carvela
We’ve seen the barely there heels, now we are seeing an influx of barely there sandals, these elegant mock croc style from Kurt Geiger deserve that DIY pedi.
K.Jacques
These wrap around sandals are giving us all the holiday feels, cobbled streets, white wash buildings *sigh anyway whilst we’re at home try with your white jeans and a Breton top.
Ancient Greek
Ancient Greek sandals are the go-to for happy holiday feet, these go-with-everything style means they are all need to pack this summer.
TKEES
A bohemian take on the summer staple, the TKEES Jo sandal is crafted from a supple suede and leather mix, adding chic but understated detailing to this flat. Perfect worn with crisp, white dress.
Porte & Paire
Porte & Paire needs to be on your fashion radar. They are a luxury footwear brand with a sweet spot price tag, making versatile shoes that are effortlessly chic and will last you a lifetime, check them out.
Jones Bootmaker
The slip on sandal is a fave come summer, no fuss, hassle free, and goes with everything. Try this style with your open back dress for a look good enough for any social distanced social gathering.
H&M
These simple sandals from H&M’s premium line are a great work wear option; wear with tailored shorts and oversized white shirt for a relaxed take on summer work wear.
Lead image: courtesy of Ancient Greek
Products shots: courtesy of brands