Tan sandals are as synonymous with summer as ice cream and linen. The most neutral of summer shoes, the wear-with-anything tan will be your summer go-to shoe. Perfect for pounding the pavements at home or on your summer holidays (in 2021).

The best thing about this neutral flat is its versatility. Have a bright floral dress that needs toned-down accessories? Look no further than a simple tan slip on. Or need something to spruce up your work wear, but yet doesn’t look out of place in the office? Then go for a classic thick strap sandal.