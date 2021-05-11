Brit Awards 2021: Taylor Swift is spinning in her highest heels at this year's ceremony
The singer-songwriter has swapped out her tartan Stella McCartney coat and cardigan for a return to glitzy glam.
As she geared up to become the first female to ever win the global icon Brit award, Taylor Swift pulled no punches when it came to her style for her performance at this evening’s award ceremony.
Sporting a silver embellished two piece reminiscent of her 1989 days with her signature scarlet pout and her blond hair perfectly coiffed, Swift proved that she is every inch the female superstar.
Sharing an image to her Instagram before her appearance, Swift wrote, “Spinning in my highest heels, luv #BRITs.”
The singer-songwriter, who won her first Brit award in 2015, is being recognised this evening for her ‘immense impact on music across the world and incredible repertoire.’
The honour comes after Swift won the Album of the Year award at this year’s Grammys for her album Folklore.
Tonight’s ceremony is one of the first live music, mass-attendance events to be hosted in the UK since the beginning of the pandemic, with 4,000 people in attendance – half of whom are said to be key workers.
Images: courtesy of Getty Images.