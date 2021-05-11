The singer-songwriter, who won her first Brit award in 2015, is being recognised this evening for her ‘immense impact on music across the world and incredible repertoire.’

The honour comes after Swift won the Album of the Year award at this year’s Grammys for her album Folklore.

Tonight’s ceremony is one of the first live music, mass-attendance events to be hosted in the UK since the beginning of the pandemic, with 4,000 people in attendance – half of whom are said to be key workers.

Images: courtesy of Getty Images.