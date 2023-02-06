ICYMI, Taylor Swift wore a Midnights-themed dress to the Grammys

Attending the 65th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles last night, Taylor Swift, who took home the Grammy award for best music video for All Too Well: The Short Film, sported a twinkling midnight-blue two-piece.

The custom Roberto Cavalli duo was, of course, not just any midnight-blue two-piece, but rather a nod to her recent album release, Midnights. If fashion telegraphs meaning, then there’s nothing quite like a bit of shameless red carpet promotion. If the dress code was dress as your latest album release, Swift would be winning every gong available for understanding the assignment.