ICYMI, Taylor Swift wore a Midnights-themed dress to the Grammys
To attend the 65th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles last night, Taylor Swift wore a Midnights-themed custom Roberto Cavalli dress.
Attending the 65th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles last night, Taylor Swift, who took home the Grammy award for best music video for All Too Well: The Short Film, sported a twinkling midnight-blue two-piece.
The custom Roberto Cavalli duo was, of course, not just any midnight-blue two-piece, but rather a nod to her recent album release, Midnights. If fashion telegraphs meaning, then there’s nothing quite like a bit of shameless red carpet promotion. If the dress code was dress as your latest album release, Swift would be winning every gong available for understanding the assignment.
Of course, this isn’t the first time Swift has used fashion to plug her music. To launch her album Folklore in 2020, Swift replicated the cardigan she wore in the video for her single Cardigan as part of her merchandise collection.
“I hope this cardigan will keep you in these extremely uncosy times,” Swift wrote in a note attached to each package. “Sending you a socially distanced hug and all my love, Taylor.”
Swift put rumours of a potential rift with her ex Harry Styles to bed during the ceremony by applauding his best pop vocal album win, which fans lauded on Twitter. Swift was also nominated for the best country song award for I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version), the best song written for visual media award for Carolina from Where The Crawdads Sing, and the song of the year award for All Too Well (10 Minute Version).
Images: Getty