When Taylor Swift first burst into the public consciousness in the late 2000s, there were a few things she became synonymous with. Not just her blond curls or her musical paeans to teenage heartbreak, but her love of jumpers, which she’d wear with jeans or over dresses, always with a box bag swinging from her shoulder.

Many things have changed since Swift’s rapid ascent, but some things stay the same – and that is certainly true of the musician’s love of a good knit.