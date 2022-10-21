Taylor Swift has a new favourite earth-friendly cashmere brand
In the promotion for her new album Midnights, Taylor Swift has thrown her weight behind Reformation’s cosy, comfy cashmere.
When Taylor Swift first burst into the public consciousness in the late 2000s, there were a few things she became synonymous with. Not just her blond curls or her musical paeans to teenage heartbreak, but her love of jumpers, which she’d wear with jeans or over dresses, always with a box bag swinging from her shoulder.
Many things have changed since Swift’s rapid ascent, but some things stay the same – and that is certainly true of the musician’s love of a good knit.
In the promotional videos leading up to the release of her latest album Midnights, which dropped at midnight on 20 October, Swift threw her weight behind Reformation’s earth-first cashmere in the form of a snuggly polo sweater and a striped minidress (one of her go-to looks).
Founded in 2009 by Los Angeles native Yael Aflalo, Reformation is 100% carbon- and waste-neutral. The label uses only deadstock and eco-friendly fabrics while recycling or donating textile scraps, with a view to eventually becoming zero-waste. What’s not to love about cashmere that looks good and does good?
Shop Taylor Swift’s Midnights look
Reformation Leone cashmere minidress
Pair Reformation’s retro mini with knee-high black boots and statement eye make-up for a look reminiscent of the swinging 60s in all its glory.
Reformation cashmere polo sweater
A polo sweater is a fashion editor-approved autumn fashion staple, and this creamy caramel-coloured iteration is no exception. Add a pop of Swift-endorsed red lipstick to really make it pop. Snuggly season has never looked better.
Main image: Getty