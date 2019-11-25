Taylor Swift’s AMAs speech ignored her music feud, but her outfit did all the talking for her

At the American Music Awards on Sunday night, Taylor Swift did what Taylor Swift does best: a subtle nod to send a clear message.

Going into the awards, it was unclear whether the Blank Space singer would be allowed to perform her greatest hits, from Love Story to Shake it Off, due to an ongoing feud with her former record label, Big Machine, and industry managers Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta.

Lifting the lid on the ongoing battle, Swift appealed to her fans this month, claiming she was being barred from playing her own songs, adding: “Don’t know what to do.” Big Machine denied this was the case. And in the end, it appeared an agreement had been reached that would allow her to play her music after all.