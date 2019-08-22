Taylor Swift and Stella McCartney’s sustainable fashion collection is the stuff of dreams

The collaboration came through mutual admiration, explains Swift. “When I started spending more time in London, Stella and I would go on walks, have cocktails and talk about life”, she said. “So when it came time to write this album, I name checked her in one of my songs and when I played her the album, I said, ‘should we do something?’”

To which McCartney has responded (in the same fan-girl way we all would have): “I couldn’t believe that my name is in a Taylor Swift song (what?!?) and after Taylor played me the entire album it gave me such incredible inspiration for the collaboration and it really revolved around the music. When Taylor asked me, or even thought to come and do this with me, what I love is how we really complement each other in what we generate creatively together.”