Taylor Swift and Stella McCartney’s sustainable fashion collection is the stuff of dreams
Billie Bhatia
Taylor Swift and Stella McCartney have teamed up on a collection to celebrate her latest studio album Lover. Here’s everything we know about the collection and how you can get your hands on the limited edition pieces.
It’s official: Taylor Swift and Stella McCartney have joined forces for the good of the fashion world and for our wardrobes.
In celebration of her upcoming 7th studio album Lover, the Shake It Off singer and the formidable fashion designer have created a merch collection full of colour and classic Taylor kitsch.
The collaboration came through mutual admiration, explains Swift. “When I started spending more time in London, Stella and I would go on walks, have cocktails and talk about life”, she said. “So when it came time to write this album, I name checked her in one of my songs and when I played her the album, I said, ‘should we do something?’”
To which McCartney has responded (in the same fan-girl way we all would have): “I couldn’t believe that my name is in a Taylor Swift song (what?!?) and after Taylor played me the entire album it gave me such incredible inspiration for the collaboration and it really revolved around the music. When Taylor asked me, or even thought to come and do this with me, what I love is how we really complement each other in what we generate creatively together.”
Swift announced the news on her Instagram page stating: #StellaxTaylorSwift It’s been SO fun to dream up cute stuff with @StellaMcCartney to create a line inspired by my new album. Can’t wait to show you what we’ve been working on at the @YouTube Live on 8/22 at 5p ET!
The entire collection - which will be revealed on Thursday August 22nd on Taylor Swift’s YouTube Live - comprises of soft tie-dye sweatshirts with the slogan ‘There’s a dazzling haze’, pastel-hued separates and denim as well as two exclusive pieces that will be sold on the Stella McCartney website: a printed bomber jacket and bag.
Of course, all of the pieces come with the Stella McCartney stamp of sustainable approval - no leather products and a commitment to promoting environmentally responsible fashion from manufacturer to consumer.
As McCartney explains: “At Stella McCartney we are so serious in how we manufacture and how responsible we are. We are always looking at sustainability and not killing animals, it means we have such a serious undertone in the everyday runnings morally of how we conduct ourselves as a brand. So I always have to counter that with having a lightness of heart and have a sense of humour and not make people feel terrible.”
The limited edition collection is available to shop here.
Images: TAS Rights Management / Taylor Swift Instagram