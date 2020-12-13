Just when we thought we wouldn’t be hearing anymore from Taylor Swift in 2020, the Folklore singer went and dropped another new album, called Evermore.

Described as the “sister record” to Folklore, Evermore offers yet another journey into Swift’s mystical world, accompanied by beautiful lyrics and haunting vocals. And, as with all of Swift’s projects, the album happens to have a killer aesthetic to match – and it takes its inspiration from one of 2020’s biggest trends.

We’re talking, of course, about cottagecore. With Swift’s delicate braids, chequered coat and woodland setting, the Evermore album cover is giving us all the cottagecore vibes. And Evermore’s first music video, for one of the album’s most popular tracks, Willow, is no different.