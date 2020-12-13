Embrace Taylor Swift’s cottagecore aesthetic with these on-trend winter floral dresses.
Just when we thought we wouldn’t be hearing anymore from Taylor Swift in 2020, the Folklore singer went and dropped another new album, called Evermore.
Described as the “sister record” to Folklore, Evermore offers yet another journey into Swift’s mystical world, accompanied by beautiful lyrics and haunting vocals. And, as with all of Swift’s projects, the album happens to have a killer aesthetic to match – and it takes its inspiration from one of 2020’s biggest trends.
We’re talking, of course, about cottagecore. With Swift’s delicate braids, chequered coat and woodland setting, the Evermore album cover is giving us all the cottagecore vibes. And Evermore’s first music video, for one of the album’s most popular tracks, Willow, is no different.
In the video, which was released at the same time as the album, fans see Swift following a mysterious golden string to reunite with her lover. It’s a beautiful narrative and suits the song perfectly – but that’s not the only thing that stands out from the video.
Swift’s fashion, in particular, has attracted lots of attention since the video was released. While many fans were intrigued by Swift’s wedding dress-like outfit in the middle of the video, there’s also been lots of talk about her final outfit in the video – a tiered, prairie-style floral Gucci dress which matches the album’s cottagecore aesthetic.
It’s hardly surprising why the dress has attracted so much attention – its romantic tiered-silhouette, floral pattern and puffed sleeves tick all the right boxes.
So, with this in mind, we’ve put together this edit of eight beautiful floral dresses to help you channel the Evermore aesthetic this winter.
Gucci Floral Crêpe Maxi Dress
If you’re on the hunt for Swift’s exact dress, look no further – this maxi dress from Gucci is the same one she wears in the video. The price point is pretty high, but if you’ve got a spare £3,100 lying around, this dress is guaranteed to stand the test of time.
H&M Chiffon Dress
For a simplistic take on Swift’s Evermore aesthetic, this tiered chiffon dress from H&M ticks all the boxes. Pair it with tights and black stomper boots for the perfect winter look.
& Other Stories Smocked Maxi Dress
Inject a splash of colour into your winter wardrobe with this pink-toned maxi dress from & Other Stories. The ruffled detailing around the neckline and shoulders adds an extra touch of style to this already beautiful piece.
Mango Ruffle Printed Dress
The deep purple shade of this ruffled dress would make it a great addition to any winter wardrobe. For the perfect daytime look, pair it with a chunky cardigan and a statement headband.
Zara Floral Print Dress
With its elegant velvet detailing and puffed sleeves, this tiered midi dress from Zara makes for a particularly-glamorous take on the cottagecore trend.
DÔEN Ruched Floral Midi Dress
Known for their unique, feminine pieces and vintage-inspired designs, this dress from DÔEN is reflective of the brand’s stand-out style. With its gathered waist and tiered hem, we think this dress would look great whether dressed up or down.
Warehouse Oversized Smock Midi Dress
If you prefer your dresses to be oversized, you’ll love this smocked floral midi dress from Warehouse. Great for throwing-on while working from home, style it with a Swift-inspired French braid to give this look the perfect finishing touch.
Meadows Jasmine Dress
With its round high neckline, smocked bib detailing and adorable ditsy print, there’s plenty to love about this loose fit dress from the independent British brand Meadows.
Main Images: Beth Garrabrant/Willow Music Video by Taylor Swift
Product Images: Courtesy of Brands