The channel, which will feature QVC-style rolling shoppable content, will be available to download soon from Apple TV and Roku, but that’s not all. Telfar also used his press conference to unveil a brand new silhouette of Telfar bag, which is sure to get the fashion cognoscenti hot under the collar once more.

The Telfar duffle bag, which will initially be available in just an inky black colourway, will make its debut on Telfar TV, with the channel making it easier for fans of the brand to score one of its coveted limited-edition bags. For those people watching the TV channel at the right time, a QR code will appear, which can then be scanned and will give viewers access to exclusive Telfar pieces.

The revolution will be televised, and Telfar TV’s the channel to catch it on.