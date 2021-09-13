Of course Clemens Telfar is launching a shopping TV channel
Thought shopping TV was dead? According to Clemens Telfar, the Brooklyn-based designer behind the eponymous label, it’s very much not.
Clemens Telfar, the Brooklyn-based designer behind the eponymous brand, can do no wrong. When he’s not crafting the bags – dubbed the Bushwick Birkins – which have been stationed firmly in the fashion set’s elbows since their launch in 2014, he’s designing the Olympic uniforms of Team Liberia – much to the delight of fashion insiders.
Now, in his latest move, Telfar has made the case for the renaissance of shopping TV. Choosing to eschew the traditional in-person show format at New York Fashion Week, the designer opted to host a presentation in the form of a press conference, during which he announced the upcoming launch of Telfar TV.
The channel, which will feature QVC-style rolling shoppable content, will be available to download soon from Apple TV and Roku, but that’s not all. Telfar also used his press conference to unveil a brand new silhouette of Telfar bag, which is sure to get the fashion cognoscenti hot under the collar once more.
The Telfar duffle bag, which will initially be available in just an inky black colourway, will make its debut on Telfar TV, with the channel making it easier for fans of the brand to score one of its coveted limited-edition bags. For those people watching the TV channel at the right time, a QR code will appear, which can then be scanned and will give viewers access to exclusive Telfar pieces.
The revolution will be televised, and Telfar TV’s the channel to catch it on.
Images: Getty.